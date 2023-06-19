What's An Astronaut Space Salad, And How Can You Enjoy One On Earth?

Space food used to be pretty bland in the early days of space travel. For example, Yuri Gagarin and his team ate liver paste in the 1960s, while the Apollo 16 crew survived on freeze-dried foods in the 1970s. But times have changed, and the latest developments in food science allow astronauts to grow their own greens while in space.

Volker Hessel and his team went one step further and created a space salad made with fresh foods. Researchers analyzed over a hundred plant-based foods but ended up choosing only seven. The ingredients were selected based on their nutritional profile, production requirements, and other criteria. "While there are dozens of crops that can fulfill an astronaut's nutrient requirements, we needed to find those that could pack a punch and deliver the calories needed in smaller portions that could be grown in a small space," explains Hessel.

The astronaut space salad includes all food groups except for animal products. It contains soybeans, peanuts, sunflower seeds, poppy seeds, sweet potatoes, barley, and kale, offering both flavor and nutrition. These ingredients can be grown hydroponically, ensuring access to fresh food during long-duration trips. According to the University of Adelaide, one volunteer who tasted the salad said they'd willingly eat it for an entire week.