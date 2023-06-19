Trader Joe's Strawberries And Cream Gelato Checks All The Boxes
Whether you're a die-hard Trader Joe's fan or you're heading there for your first trip, there are probably certain essentials that you always need to stock up on. If you're someone with a sweet tooth then one of them might be the brand's Strawberries & Cream Gelato.
When you dig into a carton of gelato one of the things that you expect is a deliciously smooth and creamy texture. This gelato flavor manages to have that texture despite being made with nonfat milk as opposed to the traditional whole or full-fat. Just like the name implies, this is a swirl of vanilla and strawberry gelatos, but it also contains plenty of additional goodies. Candied strawberries, strawberry puree, and vanilla bean specks are spread throughout, and bring some texture and extra flavor.
Strawberries & Cream is marked by Trader Joe's as a limited item. It debuted in one of the retailer's spring lineups, meaning that it's more or less exclusively available around that time of year.
What do fans think of the Strawberries and Cream gelato?
It's no secret that Trader Joe's fans can be an opinionated bunch. They've been spoiled by so many proprietary goodies from the grocery brand that they won't stand for anything that doesn't live up to the usual standards. Based on social media reactions, this icy treat appears to check all the boxes for gelato lovers.
A user over on the r/TraderJoe's subreddit managed to get their hands on a pint, and said they were pleased with the purchase. "It's actually very good. The vanilla and the strawberry candied pieces pair very well," they commented. "Very tasty! The best Gelato at TJ's so far ... a real Italian taste!" wrote another Redditor.
On Instagram, meanwhile, the Strawberries & Cream flavor is highlighted for not being overly sweet. "It literally tastes like the strawberries and cream lifesaver candy" according to one commenter, while another claims it's like strawberry Nesquik.
One TikToker likens the gelato to "that strawberry shortcake bar that we all grew up with." The content creator also calls out the candied strawberry pieces for being nice and chewy. Given its seasonal nature, they "This is one of those flavors where I'm definitely grabbing a second pint."
@lifeasleahnicole
If you like all things strawberryâ€¦you have to try this!! This gelato is in my top 5 Trader Joes ice cream flavors now! Have you tried it yet? 🍓🍨 #traderjoes #traderjoesfoodreviews #strawberriesandcreamgelato #traderjoeshauls #traderjoesicecream
Basically it sounds like if you love extra creamy strawberry ice cream this one will be right up your alley. While this frozen dessert might not be what every Trader Joe's fan wants, it definitely still has all the hallmarks of a proper gelato.
What makes gelato different from ice cream
Gelato is much more than just the Italian word for ice cream. A specific way of proportioning and producing the icy dessert gives it a unique texture and flavor that you won't find at the standard American ice cream shop.
One of the major differences between gelato and ice cream concerns their ingredients. Both are made with cream, milk, and sugar, but gelato is made with a much smaller amount of cream than ice cream. Instead, it relies more on milk in its recipes.
This might be surprising since gelato is well known for its creamy texture. That texture is actually the result of gelato's unique manufacturing method. Gelato is churned at a much slower rate than ice cream. This incorporates less air into it and gives it a more dense, creamy texture without having to include as much fat as ice cream. This density also tends to make the flavors more concentrated than in ice cream.
The Trader Joe's Strawberries & Cream flavor certainly seems to stick the landing as a gelato then. It looks a lot more dense and creamy compared to the brand's ice creams, and according to Trader Joe's, nonfat milk is its first ingredient which means it nailed the necessary ratios as well.