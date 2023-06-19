Trader Joe's Strawberries And Cream Gelato Checks All The Boxes

It's no secret that Trader Joe's fans can be an opinionated bunch. They've been spoiled by so many proprietary goodies from the grocery brand that they won't stand for anything that doesn't live up to the usual standards. Based on social media reactions, this icy treat appears to check all the boxes for gelato lovers.

A user over on the r/TraderJoe's subreddit managed to get their hands on a pint, and said they were pleased with the purchase. "It's actually very good. The vanilla and the strawberry candied pieces pair very well," they commented. "Very tasty! The best Gelato at TJ's so far ... a real Italian taste!" wrote another Redditor.

On Instagram, meanwhile, the Strawberries & Cream flavor is highlighted for not being overly sweet. "It literally tastes like the strawberries and cream lifesaver candy" according to one commenter, while another claims it's like strawberry Nesquik.

One TikToker likens the gelato to "that strawberry shortcake bar that we all grew up with." The content creator also calls out the candied strawberry pieces for being nice and chewy. Given its seasonal nature, they "This is one of those flavors where I'm definitely grabbing a second pint."

Basically it sounds like if you love extra creamy strawberry ice cream this one will be right up your alley. While this frozen dessert might not be what every Trader Joe's fan wants, it definitely still has all the hallmarks of a proper gelato.