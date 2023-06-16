The Affordable Aldi Pickles That Have Customers Split
Pickles are a pretty divisive food when it comes to personal taste preferences. While some can't get enough of the briny goodness afforded by pickles, others want nothing to do with them, whether in chip or spear form. Aldi's Park Street Deli Kosher Dill Pickle Spears are equally controversial, as fans of the discount grocery chain can't seem to come to a consensus on their flavor and quality.
Retailing for just $4.65 per quart, there's no denying that this product is highly affordable, which is synonymous with Aldi's commitment to its bargain-minded customers. As for the ingredients, these pickles are seasoned with salt, garlic, turmeric, and assorted spices for a complex flavor intended to complement the sourness. This product joins Aldi's other pickle offering, Park Street Deli Half Sours Whole Pickles, which are developed to be slightly less intense when it comes to the sour flavor. If you count yourself as a bona fide pickle lover and want to try the product for yourself, it's worth considering what people on social media have to say about the spears.
Opinions vary greatly when it comes to Aldi's pickles
A Facebook post from May delves into the great pickle debate raging at Aldi. The original poster, who shared their thoughts anonymously, proclaimed that these pickles were definitely to be avoided. This sentiment was mirrored by many commenters, with one person stating that they are "bland and not salty enough." Another commenter claims that the pickles taste like "they went bad," even using the word "rotten" to describe the flavor. However, other people participating in the thread aren't shy about singing their praises, with one proclaiming, "These are my fav!"
Some people also expressed displeasure about the texture of Park Street Deli Kosher Dill Pickle Spears. Crunch is a major component of a satisfying pickle experience, so one person's description of "mushy" is certainly cause for concern. Complaints of mushiness are echoed by many others in the thread, and one person even deemed them as gag-worthy. It's pretty clear that this product is not for everyone, even though it does have quite a few vocal adoring fans. Fortunately, Aldi provides options for customers who aren't fully satisfied with its products.
What to do if you don't love Aldi's Park Street pickles
Park Street Deli Kosher Dill Pickle Spears are included in Aldi's Twice as Nice Guarantee, a generous return policy that ensures shoppers are wholly satisfied with the chain's products. In this case, you can return the product to your local Aldi to receive your money back. You'll also get a replacement product that will hopefully be more in line with your preferences.
To take advantage of the Twice as Nice Guarantee, you'll need the original product packaging, as well as the remaining portion of the product you'd like to return. If you have the receipt, be sure to bring it to ensure you get your money back in the original form of payment. If you don't have a receipt, no worries, you'll receive a Merchandise Credit gift card instead (which will be equal to the price of the product you're returning). While not all Aldi products can be verified winners, the store goes above and beyond to make things right when customers aren't totally happy.