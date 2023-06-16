The Affordable Aldi Pickles That Have Customers Split

Pickles are a pretty divisive food when it comes to personal taste preferences. While some can't get enough of the briny goodness afforded by pickles, others want nothing to do with them, whether in chip or spear form. Aldi's Park Street Deli Kosher Dill Pickle Spears are equally controversial, as fans of the discount grocery chain can't seem to come to a consensus on their flavor and quality.

Retailing for just $4.65 per quart, there's no denying that this product is highly affordable, which is synonymous with Aldi's commitment to its bargain-minded customers. As for the ingredients, these pickles are seasoned with salt, garlic, turmeric, and assorted spices for a complex flavor intended to complement the sourness. This product joins Aldi's other pickle offering, Park Street Deli Half Sours Whole Pickles, which are developed to be slightly less intense when it comes to the sour flavor. If you count yourself as a bona fide pickle lover and want to try the product for yourself, it's worth considering what people on social media have to say about the spears.