Cold Stone Creamery Is Celebrating Its Origins With New Cake Batter Flavors

Is it really a birthday celebration without cake and other sweet treats? Cold Stone Creamery says absolutely not, which is why the chain of ice cream shops is commemorating its 35th anniversary by showcasing its popular batter and dough flavors this summer, according to a press release. Line up to get a taste of Cake Batter, Classic Cookie Dough, or Fudge Brownie Batter ice cream, which can be enjoyed on their own or used to "Create Your Own Creation."

Unlike most other ice cream shops, Cold Stone Creamery is notable for churning its ice cream in-store. Moreover, the establishment is happy to customize orders with assorted candies, fruit, cookies, fudge, frosting, and other selections. Cold Stone Creamery is also the originator of the very first Cake Batter Ice Cream, which was developed by a franchisee way back in 2003. With more batter and dough flavors than ever, Cold Stone is inviting customers to take part in the birthday fun, and marking the occasion with a new lineup of corresponding Signature Creations.