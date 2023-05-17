Cold Stone Creamery Is Celebrating Its Origins With New Cake Batter Flavors
Is it really a birthday celebration without cake and other sweet treats? Cold Stone Creamery says absolutely not, which is why the chain of ice cream shops is commemorating its 35th anniversary by showcasing its popular batter and dough flavors this summer, according to a press release. Line up to get a taste of Cake Batter, Classic Cookie Dough, or Fudge Brownie Batter ice cream, which can be enjoyed on their own or used to "Create Your Own Creation."
Unlike most other ice cream shops, Cold Stone Creamery is notable for churning its ice cream in-store. Moreover, the establishment is happy to customize orders with assorted candies, fruit, cookies, fudge, frosting, and other selections. Cold Stone Creamery is also the originator of the very first Cake Batter Ice Cream, which was developed by a franchisee way back in 2003. With more batter and dough flavors than ever, Cold Stone is inviting customers to take part in the birthday fun, and marking the occasion with a new lineup of corresponding Signature Creations.
A sweet summer birthday celebration
Along with the new batter and dough flavors offered by Cold Stone Creamery, customers can also enjoy special featured Creations designed exclusively for the limited-time promotion. Birthday Cake Remix features Cake Batter Ice Cream mixed with brownies, fudge, and festive rainbow sprinkles. If you can't say no to chocolate, then the Life's Batter with Fudge Brownie Creation would be the ideal selection for you. Along with the new Fudge Brownie Batter ice cream, this concoction also features Oreo cookies, brownies, and extra fudge. The third proprietary blend is the aptly named Dough For It Creation, which includes Classic Cookie Dough ice cream, sugar crystals, chocolate chips, and even more cookie dough.
While these featured Creations are bursting with sweetness, you're also free to design your very own combinations using the new flavors and the mix-ins of your choosing. This sweet promotion begins on May 17 and runs until August 29, which means you'll have all summer to enjoy Cold Stone Creamery's delightful batter and dough-inspired flavors.