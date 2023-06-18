The Simple Hot Chocolate Hack To Transform A Bad Cup Of Coffee

When working a busy day job, most of us don't have the time to follow countless coffee tips and recipes to make at home. Usually, we haphazardly press the button on our coffee machines while rushing half-asleep to the day's tasks. If your usual routine includes a quick breakfast on the go, sometimes having a special drink to enjoy instead of a flavorless cup of java makes all the difference.

While powdered coffee creamer, heavy cream, and half-and-half all get the job done by adding a flavored creaminess, downing a bad cup of coffee with extra cream won't necessarily make you feel like you're at your local Starbucks. As it turns out, you don't need a bunch of fancy extras to transform your boring brew. If you've been looking for a quick and flavorful way to elevate your daily drip, look no further than hot cocoa mix. Sure, your local coffee shop has an epic assortment of syrups and flavored powders, but you can whip up a mean cup of coffee with just a tablespoon or two of hot cocoa mix. Not only is this a cost-effective way to level up subpar coffee, but you'll also feel like you're enjoying the richness of a mocha drink in your home kitchen.