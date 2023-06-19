What To Look Out For When Eating A So-Called 'Gourmet' Burger

A burger isn't always "just a burger." While some burgers can be as simple as a meat patty on a bun, others are as upscale as they come, featuring expensive ingredients, bougie buns, and high-end condiments that take a humble meal from plain to impressive (or just plain expensive).

Fancy burger restaurants abound now, and even chains like Burger King and McDonald's have tried to cash in on the trend of upscaling their usual fare. But not every burger that calls itself gourmet deserves the title. The next time you see the words "gourmet burger" on a menu, don't be duped into paying more for something sub-par!

Keep your eyes peeled for a few key features that set apart a true gourmet burger. These include the best quality meat, the freshest toppings, and a balance of high-end ingredients that were carefully chosen. If you're discerning and look out for these, you'll be eating the perfect meal in no time.