Modelo Oro Review: A Refreshing And Flavorful Addition To The Light Beer Market
Light beers resonate more with consumers in the warmer months because they're not like overly filling stouts and porters. The very first one was Coor's Light, and over the years competitors have launched brands like Miller Lite Lager Beer, Heineken Silver, and Bell's Light-Hearted Ale. One of the most recent additions is Modelo Oro, which is brewed by Grupo Modelo in Tacuba, Mexico, and imported to the United States by U.S. Constellations Brands.
"Oro" is the Spanish word for gold. Named for its golden flavor and color, this beer was first brought to market at the perfect time: a few months before Memorial Day, Father's Day, and the summer of 2023. Like other light beers, Modelo Oro has fewer calories and less alcohol content than full-flavored varieties. That said, Modelo's entire line shies away from heaviness, with its alcohol content ranging from just 3.2 to 5.4% alcohol. So, what is the story behind this new light beer, and more importantly, how does it taste?
What exactly is Modelo Oro?
Modelo Oro is marketed as a higher-end light lager and has 4% alcohol, just 3 grams of carbs, and 90 calories. That's about one-third of the carbs and half the calories in Modelo Especial and Negra — but with .4% less alcohol than Especial.
After conducting market research to determine what customers craved most, Grupo Modelo created a light, golden-colored lager with more depth of flavor. This new beer was test-marketed early in the year and the company's brand manager noted that 95% of the consumers who participated awarded it four out of five stars. The modern-looking Modelo Oro cans set the tone by proudly claiming to be the "Gold Standard Light Beer."
What does the can look like and what's inside?
Oro is supposed to have the traditional Modelo flavor that people recognize and while the slim 12- and 24-ounce cans are designed with an upscale look, they are still brand-recognizable. The design features a white can with a gold lid and the golden Modelo lion on one side. The lettering on top is vertical and dark blue with a coordinating, colored band on the bottom.
Lager beers are usually highly carbonated and have a light color unless designated as dark. Modelo Oro checks those first two boxes and is made with water, barley malt, non-malted cereals, and of course, hops.
What does Modelo Oro taste like?
Modelo Oro's attractive packaging and rich, golden color set high expectations and we can't say that we were disappointed. Its high carbonation causes the initially foamy head to dissipate quickly, but that's not a problem unless you relish having a large one. And if you let it rest for a minute after pouring, it gets a bit smoother and becomes more drinkable as the carbonation evens out.
There's no strong beer smell here but if you put your nose up close enough, there are faint notes of malt and caramel. It also has the typical light feel that one would expect, yet it provides more body and flavor than other light beers, which can sometimes tend to be a step above seltzer water.
Modelo Oro is not bitter at all and tastes like pale malt with a touch of honey, orange, and lemon. Although it has an imperceptible aftertaste, the finish felt slightly chalky on the palate.
Where can you find Modelo Oro and how much does it cost?
Modelo Oro is currently only sold in the U.S. and Mexico at liquor stores, certain Wegmans and Whole Foods, gas stations, convenience stores, and CVS pharmacies. It can also be ordered online and delivered through Drizly and Instacart. While some establishments might not have it yet, the distribution network should expand with time.
The price for a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans varies from about $16.99 to $19.19. A 24-ounce can is about $3.
The final verdict
Some light beers have reputations for tasting like beer-flavored carbonated water but Modelo Oro doesn't. It has a light-body mouthfeel, just the right amount of carbonation, and is crisp and refreshing. We found the flavor to be subtly sweet with a dry finish.
Modelo Oro beer would pair well with lighter foods like salads, pizzas, and sandwiches, but heavy foods like shrimp alfredo or steak might be overwhelming. We give this light beer an overall gold medal. Even with its low carbs and calories, it is very drinkable and surprisingly flavorful for a light lager.