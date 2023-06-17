Modelo Oro Review: A Refreshing And Flavorful Addition To The Light Beer Market

Light beers resonate more with consumers in the warmer months because they're not like overly filling stouts and porters. The very first one was Coor's Light, and over the years competitors have launched brands like Miller Lite Lager Beer, Heineken Silver, and Bell's Light-Hearted Ale. One of the most recent additions is Modelo Oro, which is brewed by Grupo Modelo in Tacuba, Mexico, and imported to the United States by U.S. Constellations Brands.

"Oro" is the Spanish word for gold. Named for its golden flavor and color, this beer was first brought to market at the perfect time: a few months before Memorial Day, Father's Day, and the summer of 2023. Like other light beers, Modelo Oro has fewer calories and less alcohol content than full-flavored varieties. That said, Modelo's entire line shies away from heaviness, with its alcohol content ranging from just 3.2 to 5.4% alcohol. So, what is the story behind this new light beer, and more importantly, how does it taste?