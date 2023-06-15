Atomic Cake Is The Sweet Secret To Chicago's South Side

There's cake. And then there's cake. You know what we're talking about — the ones that go beyond your average birthday cake and push the bounds of what's possible for dessert. Atomic Cake, a specialty of the South Side of Chicago, is one such confection, combining not two, but three cakes for a towering monument of a dessert. It is simultaneously three distinct things and the sum of its parts, making for a truly special baked good.

Atomic Cake is characterized by its inclusion of three classic cake flavors: banana, strawberry, and chocolate. It begins with a layer of banana cake, Bavarian cream, and fresh bananas. The next layer is vanilla-flavored yellow cake and fresh glazed strawberries. The third cake included is chocolate, and then comes a layer of fudge on top along with a healthy dose of fresh whipped cream. It may seem like a lot, but really it's just that it's got it all.