Sushi Salad Is The Perfect Way To Shake Up Your Summer Meals

In its most basic version, a sushi salad can include a layer of sushi rice, nori sheets, shredded carrots, avocado, and cucumber. All topped off with a dressing and toasted sesame seeds. The salad will resemble a sushi roll that was never rolled. It's delicious, fresh, and light. Perfect for hot summer days or lunches in any season. This salad must be made with sushi rice or shari — "舎利" in Japanese. Sticky rice is more glutinous and will not give you the perfect canvas for your sushi toppings to blend with.

There are two essential components to a sushi salad that may not catch your eye like the vibrant carrot or fresh cucumber, but they are equally important (if not more so) for the taste. The first is in the seasoning for the sushi rice. Ideally, you want to season the rice with at least rice wine vinegar, salt, and sugar. The rest of the salad will suffer if the rice isn't seasoned. The dressing is just as significant and will complement and unite the flavors in the sushi salad. The dressing can be as simple as a sprinkle of soy sauce with or without a touch of wasabi. It's guaranteed to amplify those salty, umami elements to the rest of the salad.