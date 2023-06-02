Padma Lakshmi Just Announced She's Leaving Top Chef

Padma Lakshmi took to Twitter and Instagram on June 2 to announce that she's leaving "Top Chef" after 17 years as a judge, host, and executive producer. In other words, she's ready to pack her knives and go. "I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show and of the impact it has had in the worlds of television and food," she wrote, thanking fans for their support.

Having just wrapped the 20th season of the cooking competition show (whose finale airs Thursday, June 8, on Bravo), she plans to "make space" for her cookbooks and other creative projects.

Lakshmi has received 13 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations since joining "Top Chef" in 2006, when it was in its second season. Since then, she's established herself not only as a singular presence in the food-entertainment industry, but also as an active voice for reproductive rights and other social justice causes.