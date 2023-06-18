How To Properly Add A Pop Of Color To Your Homemade Pasta

Making homemade pasta is a labor of love. From kneading the dough to shaping the noodles just right, it's a time-intensive process that yields endless possibilities. But sometimes, even with all that effort, the final result can look a bit plain. In that case, adding a pop of color can spice things up a bit (sometimes literally).

The secret to achieving an eye-catching effect is to mix puréed vegetables into the dough as you knead it all together (just don't use regular flour; it's the worst for sticky, fresh pasta). Not only does this technique create vibrant hues ranging from pale green to deep red, but it also adds flavor and nutrition to your pasta.

You can use vegetables such as spinach, beetroot, or carrots to make your veggie purée, but everything from bell peppers and pumpkin to cabbage works, too. Adam Berger, who previously worked at Michelin-starred restaurants in Piedmont and Tuscany, and now makes fresh pasta daily at Montelupo Italian Market and Rallenti Pasta in Portland, told Insider, "I really like blanched, shocked, and pureed nettles for a vibrant green color."

The best part? You don't have to be a seasoned pasta maker to perfect this technique. With these simple steps, you can achieve the perfect texture and color. You'll be whipping up delicious recipes that'll inspire creativity in the kitchen in no time.