The Costco Sauerkraut You'll Want To Add To Every Summertime Hot Dog

Cookouts are the calling card of summer: Burgers, corn, watermelon, and hot dogs (or brats, if you're from the Midwest). And though there are many ways to prepare a hot dog, sometimes a simple brown mustard and sauerkraut dog can't be beaten. Luckily, Costco has you covered for all your sauerkraut needs. The wholesale warehouse is stocking 50-ounce jars (why yes, that is over three pounds) of Wildbrine Raw Organic Sauerkraut for $8.39.

With three ingredients — cabbage, salt, and garlic — it's simple but packs a lot of flavor. According to Wildbrine, it's an "ode" to the classic taste (classic kraut is typically unflavored or flavored only with caraway seeds) and meant to be tart and crunchy. This kraut is a big crowd favorite. It has a 4.8-star review on Amazon, with most of the critique centered around having a plastic container instead of glass. On Instagram, @creekdazed claims that his family loves it so much that his daughter drinks the brine, and @coco.sol says that her four-year-old eats it straight from the jar, and her daughters come running if they smell the kraut jar open. If you're getting your four-year-old to eat sauerkraut straight out of the jar, you better buy it in Costco volumes!