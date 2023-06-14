The Sandwich Hack That Will Change How You Eat Cupcakes Forever

Have you ever found yourself in a sweet dilemma while indulging in a cupcake: frosting all over your nose and chin or too much cake in every bite with insufficient frosting? It's a common conundrum that leads most to opt for muffins instead (yes, muffins are different from cupcakes), but Anne Hathaway has the secret to simplifying your treat consumption: sandwiching your cupcake.

"You take it, and you pull it apart, and then you flip it," explained Hathaway while on The Kelly Clarkson Show as she ripped off the bottom half of the cake and put it on top of the frosting, creating a neat little sandwich. "And then you have a sandwich and don't get frosting up your nose."

It's so quick and simple that it makes us wonder why we didn't think of it before. Not only does it prevent any frosting-in-your-face issues typically associated with eating cupcakes, but it also allows you to savor the cake and the frosting in every bite without a mess of paper liners and sticky fingers.

During the segment, Clarkson agreed that the hack was pretty inventive and helpful, saying the sandwich now resembles a whoopie pie. We're sold. If you are too, here are a few unique ways to create cupcake sandwiches at your next party or get-together.