The Sandwich Hack That Will Change How You Eat Cupcakes Forever
Have you ever found yourself in a sweet dilemma while indulging in a cupcake: frosting all over your nose and chin or too much cake in every bite with insufficient frosting? It's a common conundrum that leads most to opt for muffins instead (yes, muffins are different from cupcakes), but Anne Hathaway has the secret to simplifying your treat consumption: sandwiching your cupcake.
"You take it, and you pull it apart, and then you flip it," explained Hathaway while on The Kelly Clarkson Show as she ripped off the bottom half of the cake and put it on top of the frosting, creating a neat little sandwich. "And then you have a sandwich and don't get frosting up your nose."
It's so quick and simple that it makes us wonder why we didn't think of it before. Not only does it prevent any frosting-in-your-face issues typically associated with eating cupcakes, but it also allows you to savor the cake and the frosting in every bite without a mess of paper liners and sticky fingers.
During the segment, Clarkson agreed that the hack was pretty inventive and helpful, saying the sandwich now resembles a whoopie pie. We're sold. If you are too, here are a few unique ways to create cupcake sandwiches at your next party or get-together.
Variations for sandwiching a cupcake
Now that you've learned the secret to sandwiching your cupcake with a layer of frosting, it's time to get creative. One of the easiest ways to achieve the perfect cupcake sandwich is to cut it in half with a knife rather than pull it apart with your hands. This will allow you to create a tidy stack of cupcake slices that won't leave crumbs all over your face and clothing.
But why stop there? Create an even more impressive cupcake sandwich by adding layers of various fillings. Because you know you'll be reorganizing the mini dessert, you can plan accordingly and build it with the result (a neat little sandwich) in mind.
For example, start with a base layer of Nutella or peanut butter, add a layer of sliced strawberries or bananas, and top it off with your favorite frosting. Or consider adding a dollop of jam or fruit preserve to the mix. The tartness of the jam will balance out the richness of the frosting and cake and create a mini filling in the center when you smash the two ends together.
If you're worried that even this simple hack sounds too messy, use a fork to eat your cupcake instead of your hands. Or try serving mini cupcakes that are easier to eat in one bite. You can still make bite-sized sandwiches out of mini cupcakes to enjoy the even distribution of textures and flavors.
Tips for avoiding crumbly cupcakes
Anne Hathaway's cupcake hack (which, to be fair, isn't technically hers as this hack has been around for years) is certainly a unique way to enjoy a frosted sweet treat. When speaking with Kelly Clarkson, she mentioned, "It feels more casual, almost like an hors d'oeuvre, and I just want to make all desserts more casual so we can eat more of them."
However, as some people have pointed out, ripping a cupcake apart with your hands might lead to a crumbly mess. This is especially the case if you've messed up the recipe somewhere along the way and have particularly crumbly cupcakes.
To prevent this kind of messy disaster, use the correct measurements. King Arthur Baking points out that too much flour can make your cupcakes crumbly and dry, leading them to fall apart. Another tip that can save you from crumbly cupcakes is the way you mix your ingredients. Land O' Lakes suggests creaming the butter and sugar together with a hand mixer. Doing so leads to a more evenly textured batter and fluffier cupcakes that won't fall apart.
Ultimately, baking the perfect cupcake requires precision, patience, and great ingredients. Follow the tips above, and you'll enjoy a perfect cupcake every time without having to deal with any crumbles or mishaps, whether you follow the cupcake sandwich hack or not.