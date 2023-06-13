The Greek Salad Ingredient That Tastes Better At Room Temperature

Bursting tomatoes, crunchy cucumber, crumbling creamy feta, crisp red onions, and a sharp yet delicious vinaigrette: This is a Greek salad — otherwise known as Horiatiki or Xoriatiki salata. Unlike some American interpretations of this dish, a Greek salad does not include lettuce. While Greek salad pairs well with Pinot Grigio, some additions to this salad do not work so well. One of the most important things to avoid with Greek salad is cold, refrigerated tomatoes.

That's right; tomatoes are an important ingredient in a Greek salad that tastes better at room temperature. This is due to the cold temperatures in a refrigerator impacting and suppressing all those tart and tangy flavors essential for the perfect Greek salad. Come rain or shine, whether you're preparing this salad for one or part of a larger feast, it's crucial to savor the sun-kissed essence of tomatoes in their natural state. Only then can the Greek salad be truly appreciated.