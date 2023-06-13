The Greek Salad Ingredient That Tastes Better At Room Temperature
Bursting tomatoes, crunchy cucumber, crumbling creamy feta, crisp red onions, and a sharp yet delicious vinaigrette: This is a Greek salad — otherwise known as Horiatiki or Xoriatiki salata. Unlike some American interpretations of this dish, a Greek salad does not include lettuce. While Greek salad pairs well with Pinot Grigio, some additions to this salad do not work so well. One of the most important things to avoid with Greek salad is cold, refrigerated tomatoes.
That's right; tomatoes are an important ingredient in a Greek salad that tastes better at room temperature. This is due to the cold temperatures in a refrigerator impacting and suppressing all those tart and tangy flavors essential for the perfect Greek salad. Come rain or shine, whether you're preparing this salad for one or part of a larger feast, it's crucial to savor the sun-kissed essence of tomatoes in their natural state. Only then can the Greek salad be truly appreciated.
Room temperature tomatoes
Tomatoes should be at room temperature to prepare the most flavorful Greek salad. Cold temperatures can subdue tomato aroma and taste, and can sometimes stop any flavor production altogether. In other words, it's best to buy fresh tomatoes and then store and serve them at room temperature. This will give you a Greek salad that hits the punchy, bright, and sweet notes that the tomato is so iconic for. If you can't source fresh tomatoes, maybe you should rethink making this salad.
Fresh tomatoes are critical to a Greek salad. They fully embody the playful, fresh vibes that this dish is so known for. Alongside this, some recipes will even recommend using Greek tomatoes, which are slightly firmer and contain fewer seeds. But as these may be difficult to source, cherry tomatoes — not to be confused with grape tomatoes — are the closest you'll get.
The authenticity is in the ingredients
Serving room-temperature tomatoes in your Greek salad may not be a revelation, but there are plenty of other ways to elevate the taste of this beautiful salad. For one, using Kalamata olives is essential. They have a much bolder flavor than black olives and are iconic in a Greek salad. Good quality olive oil as well is just as critical. Using the best Greek extra virgin olive oil you can find will seriously unlock all those vibrant flavors.
Next, of course, using a good quality feta is just as necessary; ensure you're choosing Greek feta and not French. The two are pretty different, with Greek feta possessing a crumbly texture, while French feta has a milder taste and creamier composition. It can also amplify the taste and flavor of the salad by using the freshest block of feta or one stored in brine — and bringing the feta to room temperature too. The next time you make a Greek salad — or use fresh tomatoes in any dish — consider following these simple steps to maximize their flavor potential.