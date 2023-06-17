The Simple Tip For Preventing Soggy Bread On An Egg Salad Sandwich
Likely to have originated on the streets of London in the 19th century, the egg salad sandwich continues to be a staple for long road trips, a quick bite during work, or even a lazy afternoon lunch. The creamy layers of egg, mayonnaise, and green onion, seasoned to perfection, are lovingly smeared between two slices of fresh bread. It's unlike anything else. The only irritating aspect of making this sandwich is the inevitable sogginess that takes over the bread once you've constructed it.
Well, there is a simple way to fix this age-old problem. Just toss a couple of slices of lettuce in between your egg salad and the bread, and say bye-bye to watery bread. This hack is another excellent way to stop wasting lettuce and get the most out of those greens. No more excuses — it's time to make the most epic egg salad sandwich with the assurances of dry hands afterward.
Lettuce begin
The easy way to avoid soggy bread is to place a layer of lettuce between either side of the egg salad and bread. This is achieved by following the combination: bread, lettuce, egg salad, lettuce, and the final slice of bread on top. It's as simple as it sounds. The only additional tip to follow is to ensure that you pat the leaves dry after washing your lettuce (in preparation for said sandwich). This will help you to avoid any extra moisture ruining the fluffy bread texture.
Not only does the lettuce add extra crunch to your sandwich, but also a little extra nutrition, as it's packed with vitamins and minerals. Alongside this, it can inject a burst of color, adding to the aesthetic as well as the taste of this dish.
If lettuce isn't your jam, it's time to consider what else in the sandwich could contribute to the increased moisture content. Mayonnaise that's low in fat, pickle relish, and diced onions can all add to a soggy bread mess because of their high water content. Perhaps it's worthwhile exploring alternative ingredients with similar flavor profiles.
Other ways to improve an egg salad sandwich
When it comes to egg salad sandwiches, the simple inclusion of lettuce may not feel enough to pique your interest. But never fear; other ways exist to save this common sandwich from extinction. The first is by switching your regular mayonnaise for Kewpie. You may be familiar with this brand, which has gained significant popularity in the U.S. after its emergence on TikTok. Its rich, slightly umami taste is what makes the Japanese 7-Eleven egg sandwiches so creamy. It's one to experiment with.
If you've been there and done that, perhaps you're searching for quirky ingredients that will elevate the sandwich beyond its usual eggy dimensions. There's no shortage of this, as numerous celebrity chefs get creative with egg salad ingredients. How about experimenting with gorgonzola cheese, smoked salmon, crab meat, or olives? These can turn the direction of flavor profiles to more creamy, more fishy, or add a Mediterranean taste. Whether you're tired of dealing with soggy bread or you're seeking ingredients to elevate those ordinary flavors, now is the perfect moment to embrace the egg salad sandwich.