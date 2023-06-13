Milwaukee Baseball Fans Now Have Their Own On-Site Ballpark Brewery
Beer and baseball are about as American as it gets, but few ballparks boast their own on-site breweries. Accordingly, Milwaukee Brewers fans should count themselves lucky, as they can now indulge in the many great brews developed right inside J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard, located within the Major League Baseball team's iconic American Family Field.
According to a press release on MLB.com, the one-of-a-kind brewery opened its doors in March 2023, just ahead of the season's home opener. In addition to the three-barrel brewing system, the establishment offers Milwaukee baseball fans a restaurant with a variety of menu items and an amazing view of the field from the main bar. As Rick Schlesinger, president of Business Operations for the Brewers, stated, "What could be better than enjoying a beverage crafted right here at American Family Field, and sampling an amazing menu of food options?"
And thirsty fans have even more to look forward to. Barrel Yard offers them a unique experience fitting for a brewery town such as Milwaukee.
Barrel Yard's new offerings are the first to be developed on-site
As reported by Fox 6 Milwaukee, Barrel Yard's pilot brewer, Corrine Georges, is responsible for the brewery's new beer offerings. Fans can enjoy a Double Play IPA during games, which Georges describes as having fruity notes, including watermelon, pear, and grapefruit. The brew master is also proud to announce the Lead Off Lager, which is a "...super crushable, light, easy drinking beer."
The brewery's focus on small batches means that Georges and crew can play around with different flavors and ingredients, much to the delight of beer and baseball fans. And visitors to the brewery and restaurant can pair their alcoholic beverages with great food selections like cheese curds, Bavarian pretzels, and beer-battered fish.
Double Play IPA and Lead Off Lager will only be available while supplies last. While that means fans should act fast if they want to sample these two new brews, it also means that they can expect something new and exciting whenever they visit American Family Field.