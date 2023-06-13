Milwaukee Baseball Fans Now Have Their Own On-Site Ballpark Brewery

Beer and baseball are about as American as it gets, but few ballparks boast their own on-site breweries. Accordingly, Milwaukee Brewers fans should count themselves lucky, as they can now indulge in the many great brews developed right inside J. Leinenkugel's Barrel Yard, located within the Major League Baseball team's iconic American Family Field.

According to a press release on MLB.com, the one-of-a-kind brewery opened its doors in March 2023, just ahead of the season's home opener. In addition to the three-barrel brewing system, the establishment offers Milwaukee baseball fans a restaurant with a variety of menu items and an amazing view of the field from the main bar. As Rick Schlesinger, president of Business Operations for the Brewers, stated, "What could be better than enjoying a beverage crafted right here at American Family Field, and sampling an amazing menu of food options?"

And thirsty fans have even more to look forward to. Barrel Yard offers them a unique experience fitting for a brewery town such as Milwaukee.