Beyond Meat Revamped Its 'Pork' Sausage Just In Time For Summer
Just as home chefs are getting ready to roll their grills out for the Fourth of July, Beyond Meat is launching a new recipe for its plant based sausage products. These meatless sausages are designed to taste and satisfy like a classic pork sausage, but only use plant-based ingredients to do so.
The original Beyond Meat line of sausage products was launched in 2017, and even made its way onto Dunkin' menus a couple of years later. It would seem that Beyond Meat is trying to become one of the best plant-based sausage links on the market with this new formula. According to a press release, the company claims that this reworked recipe brings its meat alternative even closer to the taste and texture of sausages made with real pork. It's a seemingly ideal solution for meat eaters, flexitarians, vegetarians, or vegans who are looking for something to sub in at summer barbecues, or any other recipe that would normally call for sausage links.
Beyond Meat sausage links come in 3 tasty flavors
Beyond Meat says it uses simple plant-based ingredients like peas and brown rice to not only mimic the meaty texture and juiciness of pork, but also modify its nutritional information. Beyond Meat sausage links have 16 grams of protein per sausage link, while also containing 40% less saturated fat than conventional pork sausages.
The brand's new links come in three flavors — Hot Italian, Sweet Italian, and Original Brat — and they are flavored with spices like garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika. These reformulated sausage links are available now at Kroger and Whole Foods grocery stores across the country.
While these plant-based sausages are great stand-ins, remember that plant-based meats still cook differently from conventional meats. They may stand up to classic brats and Italian sausages in terms of flavor, but it might be helpful to keep them on a cooler section of the grill to avoid burning and drying them out.