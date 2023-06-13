Beyond Meat Revamped Its 'Pork' Sausage Just In Time For Summer

Just as home chefs are getting ready to roll their grills out for the Fourth of July, Beyond Meat is launching a new recipe for its plant based sausage products. These meatless sausages are designed to taste and satisfy like a classic pork sausage, but only use plant-based ingredients to do so.

The original Beyond Meat line of sausage products was launched in 2017, and even made its way onto Dunkin' menus a couple of years later. It would seem that Beyond Meat is trying to become one of the best plant-based sausage links on the market with this new formula. According to a press release, the company claims that this reworked recipe brings its meat alternative even closer to the taste and texture of sausages made with real pork. It's a seemingly ideal solution for meat eaters, flexitarians, vegetarians, or vegans who are looking for something to sub in at summer barbecues, or any other recipe that would normally call for sausage links.