TGI Fridays' New Mix-And-Match Grilled & Sauced Menu Is A Game Changer

TGI Fridays is known for its casual, weekend-focused restaurants and booze-inspired sauces. The Jack Daniels menu items have become an ingrained part of pop culture and a fan favorite over the years. Now the company is hoping its latest saucy move will have customers pouring in as it introduces a new customizable Grilled & Sauced menu.

In a June 13 news release, TGI Fridays announced the premiere of its Grilled & Sauced lineup — a whole new take on its traditional menu, bringing together a variety of proteins and sauces to mix and match for a personalized dining experience. The menu lets customers select from six different protein choices, including salmon, ribs, chicken breast, and two different cuts of steak. After picking a protein, customers have the choice of any of the restaurant's sauces and rubs to season their meal. To top things off, TGI Fridays is also introducing a number of new sauces, just for the occasion.