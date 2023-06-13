TGI Fridays' New Mix-And-Match Grilled & Sauced Menu Is A Game Changer
TGI Fridays is known for its casual, weekend-focused restaurants and booze-inspired sauces. The Jack Daniels menu items have become an ingrained part of pop culture and a fan favorite over the years. Now the company is hoping its latest saucy move will have customers pouring in as it introduces a new customizable Grilled & Sauced menu.
In a June 13 news release, TGI Fridays announced the premiere of its Grilled & Sauced lineup — a whole new take on its traditional menu, bringing together a variety of proteins and sauces to mix and match for a personalized dining experience. The menu lets customers select from six different protein choices, including salmon, ribs, chicken breast, and two different cuts of steak. After picking a protein, customers have the choice of any of the restaurant's sauces and rubs to season their meal. To top things off, TGI Fridays is also introducing a number of new sauces, just for the occasion.
4 new sauces and a spice rub join the TGI Fridays lineup
To add excitement to the launch of the Grilled & Sauced menu, TGI Fridays is also introducing five ways for customers to personalize their flavor. The new sauce options include Spiked Orange Glaze made with Hennessy, Al Pastor, Korean Red Chile, and Nashville Hot. The four sauces are joined by the restaurant's new Dry Rub — a blend of sweet and savory herbs and spices.
The new mix-and-match menu doesn't stop there. There are two new sides on the menu: Broccoli Slaw and Tomato Cucumber Onion Salad, both of which offer some fresh vegetables to pair with your entree. Along with the overhaul to its food menu, TGI Fridays is launching a new cocktail menu to celebrate, including Palomas, Old Fashioneds, and more. The totally revamped menu puts customers' tastes front and center, inviting everyone to make an experience entirely their own.