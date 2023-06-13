17 Italian Desserts To Get To Know

Italy offers a wide variety of cuisine, from pizza, pasta, and bread to risotto, cheese, and dessert. Whether you are dining at an upper-scale restaurant, visiting one of the many Italian bakeries in the U.S., or having fun with recipes at home, Italian food is a delicious option to include in your culinary rotation. Even though there are plenty of things to know about Italian cuisine, we're here to share the sweeter side of Italy. While you may be familiar with desserts like tiramisù, cannoli, or gelato, there are several desserts native to Italy that deserve recognition.

Desserts tend to fall into categories — cake, pie, donuts, ice cream, pastries — but with Italian desserts, each has its own twist that separates it from the sweets known in the U.S. or other countries. So if you're still looking for your fave brownie or pie, Italy likely has its own version. With classic flavor combinations like coffee and cream, hazelnut and chocolate, or fruit-filled recipes, there are plenty of Italian desserts worth trying and learning about.