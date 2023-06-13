How To Totally Revive Broken Egg-Based Sauces

If you're making sauces at home, you're already in a league of your own. Maybe you even vaguely know the five "mother" sauces in French cooking (béchamel, velouté, espagnole, hollandaise, and tomato) which can be added to most meat, pasta, and vegetable dishes.

From this list, hollandaise is an egg-based sauce made from butter, lemon juice, and raw egg yolks. It stands out because it relies on the emulsification of eggs to get a creamy texture and tangy flavor. In theory, this is simple enough since it is a matter of whisking everything together. But the sauce tends to split, break or simply resist combining, just like water and oil.

The good news here is that it is possible to revive egg-based sauces, be it mayonnaise, aioli, hollandaise, or béarnaise sauce. What you need to do is make a fresh emulsifier and use it as a way to bind the broken sauce back together.