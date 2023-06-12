Think Twice Before Adding Salt To Your Burger Mix

There's a universal love for the perfect burger, one that is juicy, tender, and bursting with flavor. As with any culinary creation, the quest for perfection often leads us to a myriad of cooking suggestions and techniques. Among these, you might've heard the advice of adding salt to your burger mix before forming the patties. However, this might not be the best strategy. Here's why.

When salt comes into contact with meat, it starts to break down its proteins, turning the stuff dry and compact. While this process is excellent for certain dishes like meatloaf, where a densely firm texture is desired, it's not ideal for burgers. Indeed, this chewy, sausage-like texture is far from the tender bite we associate with a good patty.

The right time to salt your burgers is just before you cook them. By waiting to season your patties until they're formed and ready to hit the grill or pan, you allow the salt to stay on the surface. This results in a beautiful, flavorful crust upon cooking, without affecting the burger's interior texture. It's a simple trick that can significantly elevate the taste and texture of your patties.