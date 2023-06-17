The Easiest Way To Achieve An Umami Punch In Every Burger

Whether you're grilling them in the backyard or searing them in a stovetop pan, burgers already come packed with meaty, savory flavor. But sometimes you just want that little extra dose of umami goodness to really kick it up to the next level.

You could add a sauce on top, or pile on extra ingredients like bacon or a fried egg. But one subtler way to get that savoriness to spike is something you likely already have in your refrigerator. Use a dash of soy sauce in your meat mix and savor the added umami punch in your burgers.

Soy sauce adds a bit of rich, salty flavor complexity that pairs well with red meat and highlights the natural flavors of the burger. A little goes a long way: Just a tablespoon or 2 of soy sauce mixed into raw ground beef is enough to season the meat thoroughly and elevate your grilling to gourmet status.