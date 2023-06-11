Why Trader Joe's Shoppers Swear By Its Uniquely Shaped Trofie Pasta

One of the best kitchen staples to stock up on when making a Trader Joe's run has to be its dried pasta. The grocery store chain has a wide variety of different, high-quality pasta shapes that are reasonably priced and perfect to keep in the pantry for a quick lunch or dinner.

One style that many Trader Joe's fans swear by is its trofie pasta. Trofie (pronounced tro-fee-eh) is a small, twisted pasta noodle that is originally from Italy's Liguria region. At Trader Joe's you can get your hands on this high-quality organic pasta for just $1.99 per pound.

Trader Joe's says its pasta is made with 100% durum semolina wheat flour and made by die-cast extrusion. This is a process in which the pasta is pressed through a bronze extruder that gives it a superior consistency and texture. That texture will help hold onto whatever sauce you choose to serve with this quick-cooking pasta.