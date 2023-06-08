How Chickie's & Pete's Crabfries Became A Staple Food Of Philadelphia

What do you think of when you think of Philadelphia foods? If you thought of Philly cheesesteaks, hoagies, and soft pretzels, you'd be correct. But there's one more popular staple of the City of Brotherly Love that you might not have heard of: Crabfries.

Contrary to what the name implies, Crabfries aren't made with seafood; they don't include chunks of crab, and they aren't made of crab meat. Instead, Crabfries are actually crinkle-cut french fries dusted with a combination of "crabby spices," similar to Old Bay seasonings. These fries are then served crispy and hot alongside not ketchup or tartar sauce, but a cup full of creamy, warm white cheese sauce.

If you're not familiar with Crabfries, or didn't see them in any restaurants the last time you were in Philadelphia, that's because they're only found at one select restaurant chain: Chickie's and Pete's. Although this restaurant brand is relatively small, it's safe to say that it has chiseled out a name for itself in Philly history alongside Rocky and the cheesesteak. In 2018, Philadelphia Magazine voted it as the city's Best Sports Bar, while Eater Philly praised it as the "godfather" of Philly sports bars.

But what's the story behind Chickie's and Pete's? How did simple french fries become one of the most popular bar foods in the Philadelphia sports bar scene? To answer these questions, you must first go back to the scorching hot summer of 1977 and the purchase of a bar in Philly's Mayfair neighborhood.