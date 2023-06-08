Your Homemade Pho Is Seriously Missing Some Worms

If you didn't grow up eating pho and only recently learned how to make it, you probably think the stuff from restaurants tastes a lot better. Made up of components including noodles, meat, and broth, the dish seems simple enough to whip up at home. But while you can technically make pho without making a stop for specialty ingredients, the truth is it may not taste as good no matter how many fresh herbs, bean sprouts, and squeezes of lime you top it with. Could the answer be invertebrates?

The key to a delicious pho is the broth. According to chef and restaurateur Leighton Rossi, who goes by "Leighton Pho" on YouTube, pho broth comes together in three stages: pre-seasoning, making final adjustments, and boosting. During these three stages you add ingredients such beef bone concentrate, cardamom, star anise, Hạt Nêm, and fish sauce, continuing to build flavor as you go. Rossi's broth gets its flavor primarily from the blend of spices he uses, but in other pho recipes, that rich, distinct flavor sometimes comes from an ingredient you might not expect: worms.