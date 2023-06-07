Southern Classic Champagne Salad Isn't What It Sounds Like

When you hear the word "salad," you probably think of something like a classic Cobb or Caesar. Lettuce forms the base, with other bits of produce rounding things out, along with a dressing of some kind to tie things together. But the truth is, a salad doesn't require lettuce — or even vegetables for that matter. The definition of salad is a very, very loose one, and there are countless variations that defy our conventional expectations. Few are less superficially "salad-like" than champagne salad, a specialty from the empire of comfort food that is the American South.

Champagne and salad may sound like an unlikely coupling (unless you're making dressing out of champagne vinegar), but believe it or not, this oddly-named dish involves neither traditional salad ingredients nor a trace of bubbly. Instead, it contains a sweet mixture of fruit, nuts, and a truly unexpected "dressing" that bears more resemblance to frosting than any salad dressing you've seen before. It's a crowd-pleasing dessert item perfect for summer parties, and it's probably the first time you'll encounter a salad recipe that calls for you to use the freezer!