The Fancy Ingredient You Need For Gleaming, Golden Homemade Pasta

Not everybody has the time or inclination to make their own pasta from scratch, however, and that's okay, too. It doesn't mean you have to miss out on the golden goodness that saffron offers. There are plenty of other ways to incorporate it into your next pasta night.

One option is to cook up some pasta con le sarde. In an interview with Insider, Chef Fabio Trabocchi recommends the dish as an elevated answer to shrimp scampi cravings, noting that it's a "true regional classic." The dish is made with bucatini and highlights both anchovies and sardines, as well as pine nuts, fennel, and — of course — saffron. The resulting plate is one rich in savory flavors punctuated by the delicate, earthy notes of the spice.

Another option is to incorporate the saffron into the sauce for your pasta. It works particularly well in a cream sauce, bringing some depth to the finished dish (as well as some color). Whether you decide to make pasta from scratch or find an easier route, saffron is a great ingredient to use to elevate your next pasta dinner.