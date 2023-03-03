Padma Lakshmi's Taste The Nation Is Making A Triumphant Season 2 Return
Food culture in America is made up of many distinct types of cuisine, thanks to the diverse make-up of the country's citizens. As people arrive from different parts of the world, they bring beloved ingredients, recipes, and cooking techniques from their countries of origin. Over time, these cuisines become part of the fabric of America, illustrating the richness that diversity brings not only to culinary pursuits, but also to ways of life.
A celebration of diversity is precisely what Padma Lakshmi hoped to achieve with her award-winning television show "Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi." The "Top Chef" host pairs cherished recipes with personal anecdotes illustrating the important roles that food plays in life and love.
After receiving numerous accolades for "Taste the Nation," including a James Beard Award in 2022 for the show's holiday special, Lakshmi has announced that the show will return to Hulu for a second season.
A tour of America, one bite at a time
In the second season of "Taste the Nation," Lakshmi is once again touring the country to find diverse food cultures in the most unlikely of places. For example, the host visited Massachusetts to take part in a celebration of Cambodian culture, which included many culinary delights. Lakshmi also spent time in Florida, where she was privy to authentic Greek cuisine, in addition to sampling Nigerian recipes in Houston, Texas.
The host shared news of the second season on Twitter and Instagram on March 2, writing, "We approached each episode with joy and exploration, and I think it really shines through." Along with delving into the culinary culture of different areas of the country, Lakshmi also posits questions to viewers about America's historical background when it comes to immigrant populations. As illustrated by the show, many people find deep and lasting connections through sharing recipes and food, regardless of differences in backgrounds and countries of origin.
Fans will be privy to 10 new episodes, which will premiere on Hulu on May 5.