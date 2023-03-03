Padma Lakshmi's Taste The Nation Is Making A Triumphant Season 2 Return

Food culture in America is made up of many distinct types of cuisine, thanks to the diverse make-up of the country's citizens. As people arrive from different parts of the world, they bring beloved ingredients, recipes, and cooking techniques from their countries of origin. Over time, these cuisines become part of the fabric of America, illustrating the richness that diversity brings not only to culinary pursuits, but also to ways of life.

A celebration of diversity is precisely what Padma Lakshmi hoped to achieve with her award-winning television show "Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi." The "Top Chef" host pairs cherished recipes with personal anecdotes illustrating the important roles that food plays in life and love.

After receiving numerous accolades for "Taste the Nation," including a James Beard Award in 2022 for the show's holiday special, Lakshmi has announced that the show will return to Hulu for a second season.