The FDA Has Finally Issued Guidelines For Arsenic Levels In Apple Juice

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might act swiftly when it comes to food recalls, its finalized guidance on arsenic levels in apple juice required a decade's worth of analysis. In 2013, the organization released a draft on recommended arsenic levels in apple juice. As of this week, the new FDA release states inorganic arsenic in apple juice should not exceed 10 parts per billion (ppb). While non-binding, this action level was chosen because the FDA believes that this level is achievable through "good manufacturing practices." If tested apple juice exceeds the cap, the FDA will consider action in order to protect public health.

When the FDA first addressed apple juice arsenic levels in 2013, it was in response to consumers' concerns over potential exposure. NBC News reported that the 10 parts per billion limit was actually the same as the permitted level in drinking water. The FDA reiterated the belief that apple juice did not present a threat to public health, however, it wanted to offer guidance to the industry and calm the panicking juice-buying public.

Be that as it may, inorganic arsenic is considered highly toxic. In fact, it is considered one of the World Health Organization's (WHO) 10 chemicals of major public health concern. It is believed that long-term exposure to inorganic arsenic can cause negative health impacts, including a potential link to cancer.

The FDA will continue to monitor arsenic levels within the food supply and through its "Closer to Zero" action plan, the FDA suggests that apple juice arsenic levels will be monitored and revisited in the future.