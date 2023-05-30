How To Score A Free Chipotle Burrito During This Year's NBA Finals
As the Denver Nuggets prepare to take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals, both basketball fans and burrito lovers will be watching the action on the hardcourt. Draining the outside shot beyond the three-point line brings applause from fans. But Chipotle lovers will want to see that bucket because it means free burritos.
According to a May 30 press release, Chipotle is offering a "free-pointer" promotion during the NBA championship games. When a player makes a 3-point shot, Chipotle will share a text-to-win code via @ChipotleTweets on Twitter. The first 300 responses will get a code for a free Chipotle entrée. Up to 10,500 free entrées per game will be offered. The offer is valid on any regularly priced entrée and can be redeemed through June 30.
Although Chipotle is not associated with the National Basketball Association nor is this promotion affiliated or endorsed by the league, the offer could get non-basketball fans excited about the upcoming series. It doesn't require picking a favorite team or player — the only thing that matters is the bucket from outside the line. Given that successful three-point shots have increased over the years, a free Chipotle burrito could be in many people's future.
Has Chipotle offered an NBA finals promotion before?
Sporting events and free food promotions are becoming standard fare for many restaurants. From stealing a base to epic comebacks, fans keep their fingers crossed that certain events will cause a windfall of free food. And Chipotle is no stranger to sports-related promotions. In 2022, the company offered "Bowls for Goals" when the US Men's Soccer team scored. In addition, it has partnered with the U.S. Women's Soccer team for special promotions and offered a deal for hockey fans. Even if the person redeeming the special offer isn't a regular Chipotle guest, the free food promotions can spark a new craving for that burrito, bowl, or even quesadilla.
Although some of these promotions are not endorsed by the sports organization, it builds excitement and engagement during a pop culture moment. A full 12.4 million people watched the 2022 NBA Finals. If Chipotle can get a fraction of those viewers to buy an entrée, order of guacamole, or even just a beverage because of that free food offer, it's a windfall for the company.
Who really scores with the Chipotle NBA Finals free burrito offer? Even though guests get free food, Chipotle might be raining the bigger win through this promotion.