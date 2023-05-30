How To Score A Free Chipotle Burrito During This Year's NBA Finals

As the Denver Nuggets prepare to take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Finals, both basketball fans and burrito lovers will be watching the action on the hardcourt. Draining the outside shot beyond the three-point line brings applause from fans. But Chipotle lovers will want to see that bucket because it means free burritos.

According to a May 30 press release, Chipotle is offering a "free-pointer" promotion during the NBA championship games. When a player makes a 3-point shot, Chipotle will share a text-to-win code via @ChipotleTweets on Twitter. The first 300 responses will get a code for a free Chipotle entrée. Up to 10,500 free entrées per game will be offered. The offer is valid on any regularly priced entrée and can be redeemed through June 30.

Although Chipotle is not associated with the National Basketball Association nor is this promotion affiliated or endorsed by the league, the offer could get non-basketball fans excited about the upcoming series. It doesn't require picking a favorite team or player — the only thing that matters is the bucket from outside the line. Given that successful three-point shots have increased over the years, a free Chipotle burrito could be in many people's future.