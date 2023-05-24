Ikea's Midsummer Buffet Will Return Just In Time For Solstice Season

Ikea doesn't just have a sprawl of home goods and furniture, it's also home to a beloved restaurant filled with Swedish delicacies like Swedish meatballs and salmon fillets. With summer around the corner, the Scandinavian retailer will celebrate the season with its annual Midsummer Buffet.

The event will take place at every Ikea location nationwide on June 23, according to a press release obtained by Daily Meal. Tickets for the celebrations are $24.99 for adults and $12.99 for kids. Those who are part of the Ikea Family membership — which is free to join — will get discounted entries at $19.99 for adults and $9.99 for kids. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time and in-store.

Midsummer is a Swedish and northern European tradition celebrating the summer solstice, which happens to be the longest day of the year. While most of the northern hemisphere recognizes the summer solstice on June 20 or 21, Midsummer Eve and Midsummer are celebrated on June 23 and 24 this year, respectively.