Papa Murphy's Cookie Dough Is Being Investigated For Salmonella Contamination

Two products manufactured by Papa Murphy's are linked to a salmonella outbreak across six states, as reported by CNN. The products in question are the raw chocolate chip cookie and S'mores bar doughs, both of which are intended to be baked before consuming, per Papa Murphy's. Of the people exhibiting symptoms of salmonella, nine said they consumed one of those Papa Murphy's products raw. However, one person still experienced symptoms after the dough was baked in the manner intended. Additionally, two people affected by the outbreak did not consume any Papa Murphy's products, but they are still linked to these concerning events. After learning of the issue, Papa Murphy's has ceased selling the affected doughs on a temporary basis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) go into further detail about the recent outbreak. An official recall has not been launched, as the investigation is still ongoing. So far, 18 people have fallen ill, two of which have needed hospitalization for their salmonella symptoms. As of now, it's not totally clear which ingredient in these products is causing illness. However, the C.D.C. is urging consumers to take the right steps if they have certain Papa Murphy's products in their home.