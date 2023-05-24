Meijer Is Currently Recalling 2 Items For Undeclared Milk

If you have a dairy allergy and shop for chocolate at Meijer, you're going to want to take note. Two dark chocolate-covered almond products available at the grocery chain are under a voluntary recall because they were not correctly labeled as containing milk. The recall affects both 12-ounce bags of Frederik's Dark Chocolate Almonds and Meijer Express Go Cups Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds. According to the announcement by Lamontagne Chocolate Corp., the producer of the sweets, the problem stems from a specification change that was not relayed to Meijer.

As all products sold in the U.S. must label major allergens to comply with regulations, Lamontagne Chocolate announced the recall on Tuesday, May 23. The recall affects items with UPCs 7-08820-68730-1 and 7-60236-19787-4 sold in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin for all sell-by dates. Customers who have a milk allergy and bought either of these products are strongly encouraged to return them to Meijer customer service for a full refund.