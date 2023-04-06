Michigan's Salad Kit Recall: The Affected States & Shops To Know

Lettuce producer Revolution Farms has issued a voluntary recall through the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to a possible listeria contamination in some products. No illnesses had been linked to this product as of the April 5 recall announcement. The listeria monocytogenes that cause listeria infections were detected by a random sample test conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The recalled products were distributed to SpartanNash stores, Meijer stores, Bridge St. Market, Kingma's Market, Fresh Thyme Market Grand Rapids, Fresh Thyme Market Kalamazoo, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics, Cherry Capital Foods, Gordon Food Service, Van Eerden Foodservice, Vine Line Produce, Luna restaurant, Russ' Commissary, and Pearson Foods Corporation located in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. All of the linked products were sold under the Revolution Farms brand name and were packaged between March 3 and 11.

Affected retailers have removed all of the possibly contaminated products from their shelves. Customers who may have purchased some of the recalled lettuce should discard them immediately or return them to the retailer for a full refund.