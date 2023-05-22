The Spiciest Cheeto Flavor Yet Is Now Available For A Limited Time

Cheetos is known for making ridiculously cheesy (and bright orange) snacks. Over the years, its flavors have branched out to include a number of variants, from Flamin' Hot choices to Cheetos Popcorn. Those iconic offerings are about to be joined by another. The company has announced a new limited-time offering: Flamin' Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Cheetos.

Frito-Lay's new snack offering expands on the Flamin' Hot lineup with a super-spicy, temporary guest star. The new Smoky Ghost Pepper edition not only offers a bold burst of chili heat, but it also departs from the company's usual shapes, opting for little puffs that resemble ghost peppers.

The new product is Cheetos' hottest flavor yet, as ghost peppers rank at more than 1,000,000 Scoville Heat Units and rank seventh overall on the list. With the big dose of heat, the pepper-shaped snack brings rich smokiness, too — a first for a Cheetos snack variety.