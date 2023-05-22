The Spiciest Cheeto Flavor Yet Is Now Available For A Limited Time
Cheetos is known for making ridiculously cheesy (and bright orange) snacks. Over the years, its flavors have branched out to include a number of variants, from Flamin' Hot choices to Cheetos Popcorn. Those iconic offerings are about to be joined by another. The company has announced a new limited-time offering: Flamin' Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Cheetos.
Frito-Lay's new snack offering expands on the Flamin' Hot lineup with a super-spicy, temporary guest star. The new Smoky Ghost Pepper edition not only offers a bold burst of chili heat, but it also departs from the company's usual shapes, opting for little puffs that resemble ghost peppers.
The new product is Cheetos' hottest flavor yet, as ghost peppers rank at more than 1,000,000 Scoville Heat Units and rank seventh overall on the list. With the big dose of heat, the pepper-shaped snack brings rich smokiness, too — a first for a Cheetos snack variety.
The new Cheetos aren't the brand's first snack to highlight peppers
The Flamin' Hot lineup first hit test markets in 1990 before a wider release not long after. But Frito-Lay has also tried another hot pepper-branded variety: 2020's Flamin' Hot Ghost Pepper Puffs, also a limited-time offering. But the 2020 flavor lacked the smoky taste the new ones promise.
Like its predecessor, the Flamin' Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Cheetos aren't a permanent addition; they're visiting the lineup for just a short while.
If you're looking to get your hands on these fiery puffs, they're available through August 14. The little puffs pack a punch of sweet, spicy, and smoky flavor and are available in two different sizes: 2.3-oz and 7-oz at $2.49 and $5.69, respectively. The new Flamin' Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Cheetos can be found both online and on Walmart store shelves, as well as at Snacks.com.