Starbucks Is Changing Its Ice, And Apparently That's Cause For Controversy
Your customized Starbucks drink order might soon need another adaptation. As reported by CNN, Starbucks is replacing its ice machines with units that produce pellet ice. The reasoning behind the decision is two-fold: to create a better experience for both partners and customers as well as a reduction in the company's overall water footprint. Although the rollout is still in the beginning stages, the reaction to the ice change came quick. As seen on Reddit, the prospect of pellet ice is garnering both cheers and jeers. Some fans like the idea because the pellets are enjoyable to eat. On the other hand, people wonder if the drinks will dilute more quickly, if the consistency of a Frappuccino will be altered, and what influence this change may have on light ice orders. Until more stores install the new pellet ice machines, the full impact will remain speculation.
Since it appears that the change to pellet ice is inevitable, both the partners and the customers will have to adapt. For partners, they might have to shake beverages more vigorously. With consumers, their standard beverage order may need more customization notes or a complete overhaul. The announcement of new ice might have shaken up more controversy than the recently added fee for non-diluted Refreshers. Luckily, company-wide pellet ice will take a few years to implement, potentially allowing time for consumers to thaw to the change.
Why are people so passionate about pellet ice?
Asking for ice in a beverage might be more complicated than people assume. From a classic cube to crystal clear gourmet cocktail spheres, those choices are just the tip of the veritable iceberg. Each type of ice cube serves a particular purpose. For example, pellet ice, or nugget ice, tends to be soft and easy to chew. More importantly, it is said to absorb the flavors of the drink and blend well. Given that 75% of Starbucks beverages sold are iced, choosing the right option is beneficial for flavor, satisfaction, and the bottom line.
From sodas to slushies, the chewy ice enhances the drinking experience. In fact, Sonic has many beverage devotees because the chain uses pellet ice. This style of ice tends to have layers which allow the liquid to penetrate. As the ice is chewed, the beverage flavor becomes one with the frozen nugget. While there is crunch satisfaction, pellet ice also fills a cup more fully. And while it does create a more quickly cooled beverage, that may be because there's less liquid in the cup. For the light ice crowd, they might not feel their thirst is being quenched. A clear answer to why pellet ice is preferred by some is not apparent. In the end, it's another food opinion that will be debated until all the ice has melted.