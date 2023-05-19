Starbucks Is Changing Its Ice, And Apparently That's Cause For Controversy

Your customized Starbucks drink order might soon need another adaptation. As reported by CNN, Starbucks is replacing its ice machines with units that produce pellet ice. The reasoning behind the decision is two-fold: to create a better experience for both partners and customers as well as a reduction in the company's overall water footprint. Although the rollout is still in the beginning stages, the reaction to the ice change came quick. As seen on Reddit, the prospect of pellet ice is garnering both cheers and jeers. Some fans like the idea because the pellets are enjoyable to eat. On the other hand, people wonder if the drinks will dilute more quickly, if the consistency of a Frappuccino will be altered, and what influence this change may have on light ice orders. Until more stores install the new pellet ice machines, the full impact will remain speculation.

Since it appears that the change to pellet ice is inevitable, both the partners and the customers will have to adapt. For partners, they might have to shake beverages more vigorously. With consumers, their standard beverage order may need more customization notes or a complete overhaul. The announcement of new ice might have shaken up more controversy than the recently added fee for non-diluted Refreshers. Luckily, company-wide pellet ice will take a few years to implement, potentially allowing time for consumers to thaw to the change.