Blue Bell's Latest Flavor Drop Is A Dream Come True For Soda Lovers

While everything might be bigger in the Lone Star State, consumers' reactions to a new frozen dessert offering is still impressive. Blue Bell's latest ice cream flavor is a collaboration with another Texas icon, Dr Pepper. The Dr Pepper Float ice cream brings together classic vanilla ice cream with swirls of Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Basically, it transforms an actual Dr Pepper Float into a scoopable version.

Reaction to the food news was swift on Twitter. Many people headed to their local stores looking for a pint; others asked if Blue Bell would ship containers to their home in another state. Anticipation over the new flavor grew as Blue Bell gave hints regarding the collaboration. Some of the social media visuals were rather effective, leading true soda fans to spot the tell-tale Dr. Pepper hue immediately.

Thinking about the collaboration, it is curious that the companies have not partnered previously. One Texan commented that Baylor University has been serving Dr Pepper floats to students and staff weekly for decades. Bringing together two popular flavors in a convenient fashion seems to be a win for both brands. For people who cannot wait to get that first scoop, the Dr Pepper Float ice cream will soon be rolling out on store shelves across the 23 states where Blue Bell is sold. The pint and half-gallon containers will be available through 2024.