Blue Bell's Latest Flavor Drop Is A Dream Come True For Soda Lovers
While everything might be bigger in the Lone Star State, consumers' reactions to a new frozen dessert offering is still impressive. Blue Bell's latest ice cream flavor is a collaboration with another Texas icon, Dr Pepper. The Dr Pepper Float ice cream brings together classic vanilla ice cream with swirls of Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Basically, it transforms an actual Dr Pepper Float into a scoopable version.
Reaction to the food news was swift on Twitter. Many people headed to their local stores looking for a pint; others asked if Blue Bell would ship containers to their home in another state. Anticipation over the new flavor grew as Blue Bell gave hints regarding the collaboration. Some of the social media visuals were rather effective, leading true soda fans to spot the tell-tale Dr. Pepper hue immediately.
Thinking about the collaboration, it is curious that the companies have not partnered previously. One Texan commented that Baylor University has been serving Dr Pepper floats to students and staff weekly for decades. Bringing together two popular flavors in a convenient fashion seems to be a win for both brands. For people who cannot wait to get that first scoop, the Dr Pepper Float ice cream will soon be rolling out on store shelves across the 23 states where Blue Bell is sold. The pint and half-gallon containers will be available through 2024.
Blue Bell Ice Cream often draws on its Texas roots
With consumers poised to enjoy their first scoop of Dr Pepper Float, it's clear that Blue Bell Ice Cream continues to be inspired by its Texas roots. Named after the Texas flower, the brand often churns out classic Texas favorites creating flavors that have fans swooning. Speaking to the brand's inspiration, Blue Bell's Public Relations Manager Lauren Lewis told KETK News that consumers' requests fuel the conversation. "They send us emails and phone calls daily telling us what they think the next Blue Bell creation should be. So, we compile all of those consumer requests, family recipes, desserts we might have seen, and then our internal research and development team are the catalyst for creating those flavors."
Classic Texas desserts have folded their way into the sweet conversation. For example, in 2021, Blue Bell offered a limited-edition Chocolate Sheet Cake. Featuring real pieces of sheet cake and chopped pecans, it brought together two desserts on a single spoon. Southern Blackberry Cobbler has always been a popular seasonal flavor. The combination of creamy ice cream, flaky crusts, and blackberry swirl might be better than grandma's dessert.
While Blue Bell might tout itself as the "best ice cream in the country," that sentiment is fueled by the connection to its loyal customer base. Dr Pepper Float might be the newest flavor in the freezer, but the next crave-able offering could come from another Texas favorite or something suggested directly by a fan.