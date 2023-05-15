Survey Shows Online Grocery Shopping Isn't What Younger People Want

The sentiment of "time is money" is a main motivator for online grocery shopping. That convenience has value, but sometimes, pushing the order button does not come with sufficient enough reward. According to The Feedback Group's recent survey, online food shopping has left some people feeling a little less enthused when their order arrives at the door.

During the pandemic, online grocery shopping became more prevalent. Over recent years, more companies have catered to consumers' cravings for convenience. While the industry serves many demographics, younger shoppers apparently have higher expectations. As concluded by Doug Madenberg, chief listening officer of The Feedback Group, younger consumers' tendency to frequently be online has made them more critical of e-commerce services. Compared to Boomers and Gen X, both Millennials and Gen Z evidently have a lower satisfaction rate with online shopping. In order to satisfy the younger generations, companies will likely need to consider innovation, customer loyalty programs, and quality-assurance procedures to alleviate their lack of contentment.

Additionally, companies might want to consider more personalized shopping options. From re-order lists to suggested products, these types of extras could cultivate a stronger relationship between consumer and company. "The customer is king" may sound clichéd, but retailers will need to re-stock their current approach on bringing youthful consumers what they crave.