Applebee's Is Ringing In Beach Season With 2 New Cocktails

Whether you love it, hate it, or are strictly neutral towards it, you can't deny that Applebee's doesn't try everything in its power to live up to its moniker of "Neighborhood Bar and Grill." From almost-endless specials like $1 popcorn shrimp or all-you-can-eat boneless wings and riblets, Applebee's knows the best way to court the local neighborhood is through their stomachs– and what better way to bring the community together than to introduce some brand-new summer-themed cocktails?

According to a May 15 press release, Applebee's newest cocktails– appropriately dubbed $6 Sips on the Beach — are designed around tropical flavors and palettes. The Passion on the Beach cocktail, for example, combines Tito's Handmade Vodka and peach schnapps mixed with orange juice and Ocean Spray cranberry juice. The Mucho Mai Tai cocktail features Captain Morgan Rum infused with pineapple, orange, and lime juices and finished with lemon-lime juice and a gummy pineapple. In short, Applebee's is boldly telling customers that, for only $6, they don't need to waste extravagant amounts of money to go to a tropical paradise when they could enjoy the taste of one right in their own backyard.

The new $6 Sips on the Beach cocktails are also joining Applebee's line of Mucho Cocktails — a line of cocktails described as a much more premium experience offered to guests.