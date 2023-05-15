Applebee's Is Ringing In Beach Season With 2 New Cocktails
Whether you love it, hate it, or are strictly neutral towards it, you can't deny that Applebee's doesn't try everything in its power to live up to its moniker of "Neighborhood Bar and Grill." From almost-endless specials like $1 popcorn shrimp or all-you-can-eat boneless wings and riblets, Applebee's knows the best way to court the local neighborhood is through their stomachs– and what better way to bring the community together than to introduce some brand-new summer-themed cocktails?
According to a May 15 press release, Applebee's newest cocktails– appropriately dubbed $6 Sips on the Beach — are designed around tropical flavors and palettes. The Passion on the Beach cocktail, for example, combines Tito's Handmade Vodka and peach schnapps mixed with orange juice and Ocean Spray cranberry juice. The Mucho Mai Tai cocktail features Captain Morgan Rum infused with pineapple, orange, and lime juices and finished with lemon-lime juice and a gummy pineapple. In short, Applebee's is boldly telling customers that, for only $6, they don't need to waste extravagant amounts of money to go to a tropical paradise when they could enjoy the taste of one right in their own backyard.
The new $6 Sips on the Beach cocktails are also joining Applebee's line of Mucho Cocktails — a line of cocktails described as a much more premium experience offered to guests.
Applebee's summer cocktails are made with top-shelf spirits
What exactly does Applebee's mean by these drinks being a "Mucho Cocktail?" According to the definition given in the press release, "Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass." In this case, the premium spirits in Applebee's new summer cocktails are Tito's Handmade Vodka and Captain Morgan Rum.
The announcement of these newest Mucho Cocktails comes right off the heels of two previous cocktails just a month earlier. Back in April, Applebee's new spring drink menu was announced, featuring The Tipsy Shark (prepared with 1800 Reposado Tequila, blue curacao, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, lime, and a gummy shark) and the Strawberry Daq-a-Rita (a half margarita and half-frozen daiquiri made with Patron Silver Tequila, Bacardi, strawberry, and margarita mix). Before that, there were also Applebee's St. Patrick-themed Mucho cocktails, featuring everything from Jameson Irish Whiskey, Captain Morgan, rainbow-colored sugar, and mango.
Applebee's is also offering its new summer cocktails on its take-out menu, meaning guests are free to take their choice of Passion on the Beach or Mucho Mai Tai cocktails home with them to enjoy. Although time will tell whether these drinks will become popular items or just another seasonal invention, Applebee's seems to have no signs of slowing down when it comes to introducing cocktails.