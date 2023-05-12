Yogurt And Frozen Foods Are The Latest Victims Of Inflation

These two specific categories have seen such big price-increases because of the same market disruptions we've been hearing about for the past couple of years, according to Catalina.

"A number of factors have been driving up prices in Europe and the United States," explains Sean Murphy, the chief data and analytics officer at Catalina, "including the war in Ukraine, lingering supply chain disruptions, and rising aluminum, ingredient, labor, and energy costs."

The inflation of yogurt prices may be related to the high price of milk, which rose dramatically in 2022, due to higher feed- and labor-costs, according to U.S. News & World Report. Frozen-food prices, on the other hand, may be a victim of the category's own popularity. Supermarket News reports that consumers continue to buy frozen food despite its inflated costs, which means suppliers can continue to charge more.

There are alternatives to yogurt and frozen foods, however, if you're watching your budget. If yogurt is a staple item in your house for the probiotics, try looking for lower-cost alternatives like Kefir, kombucha, and fermented foods such as sauerkraut and miso. If you've got to have that yogurt texture, shop around for yogurts made with dairy alternatives like coconut cream or silken tofu. It can seriously pay to pick up alternative milks at the Dollar Store, so check the coolers while you're there to see if they have any affordable, alternative yogurts, as well.