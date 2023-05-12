A New Government Bill Hopes To End Confusion Over Food Expiration Dates

Although words have meaning, their interpretation can lead to confusion. Statements like "sell by," "best by," and "use by" can have people wondering if food is safe, risky, or ready to be tossed in the bin. Looking to make such language clearer, the bipartisan Food Date Labeling Act has once again been brought forth to Congress (via Food Safety News). The proposed legislation seeks to standardize labels on food products, which can hopefully reduce food waste.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, one of the bill's architects, previously explained that "90% of Americans prematurely throw out perfectly safe food." Seeking to dispel expiration-date myths that are "outdated, confusing, and completely arbitrary," as Pingree put it, the bill proposes a two-category system. First, "BEST If Used By" refers to the quality of a product potentially worsening after a particular date, while "USE By" refers to the point at which that item becomes no longer safe to consume.

It's the difference between possible lack of enjoyment and potentially harmful ingestion. Put more simply, "BEST If Used By" might refer to bread being stale, which is less tasty, while "USE By" could refer to moldy bread, which could make people sick when eaten. Currently, the only federally regulated food dates appear on baby formula. Companies can choose to voluntarily place quality-based date labels on other items, as long as they are not false or misleading. If this bill passes, consumers will be able to focus more on making the most of their food rather than fretting over confusing terminology.