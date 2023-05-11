Where Is Fresh Bellies From Shark Tank Today?

If you have the means and time to purchase healthy, clean ingredients for all your meals, having a brand-new baby to care for may make that task slightly more challenging. Apart from sourcing quick and healthy dinner ideas for yourself, you eventually need to think about what nutritious foods to give your baby. Having healthy but convenient meals to offer your little one carries a significant amount of weight when you have a busy schedule. Luckily, Latin American entrepreneur Saskia Sorrosa developed a prepackaged option for babies that contained only healthy, recognizable ingredients, with simple distinct spices.

Sorrosa's company Fresh Bellies debuted to the public in 2016, and was initially marketed as a refrigerated baby food puree assortment. It included varieties like Broccoli Ever After, which included broccoli, swiss chard, and garlic, and Apple of my Eye, which housed apples, blueberries, and mint. However, this simplistic food business needed additional funding from investors, so Sorrosa decided to take her chances on "Shark Tank" Season 10 Episode 13 in 2019. While none of the Sharks wanted a bite from the Fresh Bellies business, the company is thriving, and Fresh Bellies products are now sold in major food stores like Whole Foods Market and Target. Before we get into the specifics of how the Fresh Bellies business is doing in 2023, let's unpack the trajectory of Fresh Bellies since its inception in 2016, and why this company didn't gain a deal on ABC's popular "Shark Tank" series.