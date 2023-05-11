Wendy's Is Celebrating National Hamburger Day With A 1-Cent Burger Deal
May is National Hamburger Month, which means fast food lovers can expect lots of great deals and perks from their favorite dining establishments. Wendy's is getting in on the action by offering fans of their square burgers and ultra-thick Frostys a steep bargain on one of the chain's most beloved menu items, the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger.
Wendy's is known for its wide selection of food, from burgers to chicken sandwiches to breakfast items to sides like baked potatoes and an assortment of tasty desserts. Accordingly, the establishment is offering a variety of deals to celebrate this notable burger event, leading up to National Hamburger Day on May 28. Whether you're simply a fan of free stuff or you absolutely love Wendy's burgers, it might be worth checking out the many deals the chain is extending this month. As reported by QSR, it's fairly easy to take part in the celebration, provided you place your order via the Wendy's app. Here's how you can take advantage of this deal and others.
How to get to your 1-cent burger (along with other goodies)
From May 26 to June 1, Wendy's is offering its Junior Bacon Cheeseburger for just a penny when you place an order using the restaurant's app. While no minimum order is required, you must make an accompanying purchase to score your 1-cent burger. Also, the special offer can only be used once during the week it's available.
As for Wendy's other great bargains, the chain is offering a buy-one-get-one burger deal during the entire month of May. When you buy a burger on the app, you can get another for just $1. You can also receive $2 off premium combos and breakfast items for the whole month. If you're a fan of the chain's chicken sandwiches, you can receive a free one from May 15 to May 21 when you spend at least $10 on the app. And because your Wendy's meal might feel incomplete without a beverage, the brand is also offering a free drink from May 29 to June 4 when you use the app to make a purchase. With these Wendy's promotions, you can celebrate this beefy holiday while also saving a few bucks on your favorite items.