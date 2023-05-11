Wendy's Is Celebrating National Hamburger Day With A 1-Cent Burger Deal

May is National Hamburger Month, which means fast food lovers can expect lots of great deals and perks from their favorite dining establishments. Wendy's is getting in on the action by offering fans of their square burgers and ultra-thick Frostys a steep bargain on one of the chain's most beloved menu items, the Junior Bacon Cheeseburger.

Wendy's is known for its wide selection of food, from burgers to chicken sandwiches to breakfast items to sides like baked potatoes and an assortment of tasty desserts. Accordingly, the establishment is offering a variety of deals to celebrate this notable burger event, leading up to National Hamburger Day on May 28. Whether you're simply a fan of free stuff or you absolutely love Wendy's burgers, it might be worth checking out the many deals the chain is extending this month. As reported by QSR, it's fairly easy to take part in the celebration, provided you place your order via the Wendy's app. Here's how you can take advantage of this deal and others.