90s Kids Are Going To Love The New Old Bay Goldfish Commercial
When you think of Old Bay seasoning, you usually think of seafood. This could be anything, from crab cakes to shrimp to fish, dusted or seasoned with that smoky, peppery, savory powder. It would make sense, then, that Old Bay would be found on a particular type of fish — one that isn't really a fish, or any type of seafood, at all.
As announced in a May press release, Pepperidge Farm and Old Bay have collaborated to bring Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish to store shelves. These goldfish-shaped crackers, usually packaged in varieties such as cheese or pretzel, are now heavily coated in the peppery and savory blend of Old Bay spices. In celebration of this combination of seafood spice and seafood-themed crackers, Pepperidge Farm even commissioned '90s singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb to pen a "love ballad" for the snack.
In a twist on her famous song, "Stay (I Missed You)," Loeb waxes poetic about the grand return of Old Bay Goldfish crackers, using the comments from social media reactions to the crackers as lyrics. Although some may not have put Loeb and "the snack that smiles back" together in the same train of thought, it seems Old Bay is the key link between them — partly because of nostalgia, and partly because "bay" rhymes with "stay."
Old Bay and Pepperidge Farm have previously experimented with combining two of their famous products together. Looking at how popular Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish were in the past, we can see that Pepperidge Farm is right to be hyping these crackers up.
Old Bay Goldfish premiered in 2022
In May of 2022, Pepperidge Farm and Old Bay announced that, for the first time ever, the two companies were teaming up to bring Americans some Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish. The companies were excited about this collaboration, noting the versatility of Old Bay seasoning as well as Goldfish's popularity. It would seem that this excitement was well-founded, as many consumers expressed interest and delight at hearing this news. In fact, one day after the announcement was made, a spokesperson revealed that the entire supply of Old Bay Goldfish sold out within nine hours of its release.
Eater, while reviewing the snack, described it as making "an already perfect snack even better." Although these Old Bay-covered crackers aren't the usual cheddar flavor, the review noted that the spiciness of the seasoning makes up for the plain "original" flavor of the Goldfish crackers. They might not have enough flavor to be a replacement for actual Old Bay seafood, but they possess enough of a kick that there's little to complain about.
This isn't the first time Pepperidge Farm has collaborated with an unexpected partner. One of the latest collaborations, surprisingly enough, saw Goldfish getting red-hot with Frank's Red Hot sauce. From Old Bay to Frank's Red Hot, you have to wonder where these little Goldfish crackers are going to be swimming next.