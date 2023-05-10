90s Kids Are Going To Love The New Old Bay Goldfish Commercial

When you think of Old Bay seasoning, you usually think of seafood. This could be anything, from crab cakes to shrimp to fish, dusted or seasoned with that smoky, peppery, savory powder. It would make sense, then, that Old Bay would be found on a particular type of fish — one that isn't really a fish, or any type of seafood, at all.

As announced in a May press release, Pepperidge Farm and Old Bay have collaborated to bring Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish to store shelves. These goldfish-shaped crackers, usually packaged in varieties such as cheese or pretzel, are now heavily coated in the peppery and savory blend of Old Bay spices. In celebration of this combination of seafood spice and seafood-themed crackers, Pepperidge Farm even commissioned '90s singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb to pen a "love ballad" for the snack.

In a twist on her famous song, "Stay (I Missed You)," Loeb waxes poetic about the grand return of Old Bay Goldfish crackers, using the comments from social media reactions to the crackers as lyrics. Although some may not have put Loeb and "the snack that smiles back" together in the same train of thought, it seems Old Bay is the key link between them — partly because of nostalgia, and partly because "bay" rhymes with "stay."

Old Bay and Pepperidge Farm have previously experimented with combining two of their famous products together. Looking at how popular Old Bay-seasoned Goldfish were in the past, we can see that Pepperidge Farm is right to be hyping these crackers up.