Skittles Just Unveiled Its Artist-Created 2023 Pride Packs

Candy lovers can now taste the rainbow in a creative, empowering way. According to a May 3 press release, Skittles is offering special Pride packs for a limited time. Instead of its classic design, the packets feature original illustrations by various LGBTQ+ artists. When fans purchase a bag of these treats, a dollar is donated to GLAAD. The accumulated funds will support the organization and raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community.

This isn't the first time Skittles has displayed its support for Pride; the company once traded in a white background for its standard rainbow colors.

With Skittles' current collaboration, there are five creators who each put their unique spin on the gray base. Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer of Mars Wrigley North America, said in a statement, "This year, our artist partners are using their pack designs to tell stories of LGBTQ+ experiences — stories that have the power to create community, reveal identity and generate empathy." The 2023 pride packs also contain a QR code that brings consumers to Skittles.com/pride. There, the artists elaborate on the significance of LGBTQ+ stories and the ways in which they foster connection.