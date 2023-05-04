Skittles Just Unveiled Its Artist-Created 2023 Pride Packs
Candy lovers can now taste the rainbow in a creative, empowering way. According to a May 3 press release, Skittles is offering special Pride packs for a limited time. Instead of its classic design, the packets feature original illustrations by various LGBTQ+ artists. When fans purchase a bag of these treats, a dollar is donated to GLAAD. The accumulated funds will support the organization and raise awareness for the LGBTQ+ community.
This isn't the first time Skittles has displayed its support for Pride; the company once traded in a white background for its standard rainbow colors.
With Skittles' current collaboration, there are five creators who each put their unique spin on the gray base. Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer of Mars Wrigley North America, said in a statement, "This year, our artist partners are using their pack designs to tell stories of LGBTQ+ experiences — stories that have the power to create community, reveal identity and generate empathy." The 2023 pride packs also contain a QR code that brings consumers to Skittles.com/pride. There, the artists elaborate on the significance of LGBTQ+ stories and the ways in which they foster connection.
Each LGBTQ+ artist puts a personalized twist on Skittles
Skittles took to Twitter to share a video highlighting every artist's remarkable designs, writing, "We're proud to partner with @GLAAD to continue celebrating and amplifying the LGBTQ+ community."
One artist, Symone Salib, shared her take on the Skittles packaging in an Instagram post. The design, which has a baby-pink background, shows a couple standing in front of a row of homes. It features an inspiring message: "Be generous with your love." Salib described her intentions with the art, writing, "I wanted to create an illustration that depicted the tender moments of queer love. I am someone who lives to love big and boldly, but I also recognize how important it is to remember that the most beautiful moments in love can come in the everyday small actions as well."
According to Comic Book, Skittles kicked off its partnership with GLAAD in 2020. As in previous years, the 2023 Pride packs are filled with the candy's signature strawberry, orange, lemon, grape, and green apple flavors. Through mid-July, fans can buy the Skittles in four-ounce "share size" packs and 15.6-ounce "stand up pouches" to support the cause.