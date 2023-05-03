Olive Garden's Parent Company Just Bought Ruth's Chris Steak House

Olive Garden, the Italian-American chain best known for its variety of pasta dishes and limitless breadsticks, has a reputation for offering a family-style dining experience. (The chain was synonymous with the slogan "When You're Here, You're Family" for years.) In addition to Olive Garden, its parent company, Darden Restaurants, boasts a wide selection of other hospitality brands, including Eddie V's, The Capital Grille, Longhorn Steakhouse, and more. The company can now add one more big name to its roster, thanks to its impending acquisition of Ruth's Chris Steak House, as CNBC reports.

The steakhouse chain got its start in 1965 when Ruth Fertel purchased a New Orleans-based restaurant called Chris Steak House. Per the terms of the sales contract, Fertel was not permitted to use the name of the steakhouse at additional restaurants. To ensure brand recognition, she christened these new locations with the name Ruth's Chris Steak House, and the rest is history. (Well, at least until this recent development.)