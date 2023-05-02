Taco Bell Is Taking Steps To Make Its Beef More Sustainable. Here's How

From goals like increasing the number of recycled materials used in packaging to reducing water usage, the fast food industry has become focused on sustainable practices that positively affect the environment. To do its part, Yum! Brands, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill, developed goals in 2021 to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030, to reduce water usage, and to transition to 100% cage-free eggs. Specifically, Taco Bell has formulated plans to improve sustainability in its beef supply chain.

In partnership with Cargill and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the well-known purveyor of tacos, nachos, and Mexican pizza has pledged to work toward the restoration of habitats and expansion of sustainable farming practices to combat climate change. Between Taco Bell and Cargill's investment of $2 million, as well as a matching amount from federal funding, the sustainability effort will put a total amount of $4 million toward supporting producers of beef.