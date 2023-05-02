Gold Medal Flour Is Being Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

Spring-cleaning the pantry might need to come a little earlier due to a recent announcement from General Mills. Under guidance from the Food and Drug Administration, Gold Medal has voluntarily recalled select offerings of its unbleached and bleached all-purpose flour. The nationwide decision impacts bags of 2-lb, 5-lb, and 10-lb flours that have a best by date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024. The voluntary recall comes in response to potential salmonella contamination. Although General Mills said in an April 28 statement (via Food Business News) that Salmonella Infantis "is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour," that scenario does not protect against other instances where raw flour can come into contact with surfaces, utensils, or hands. Consumers are urged to stop using and dispose of the potentially contaminated flour products.

Earlier this year, the CDC issued a notice that several people were hospitalized during a multi-state salmonella outbreak that was allegedly linked to contaminated flour. During the investigation, the flour was determined as the common link, specifically mentioning raw dough or batter. Although the exact brand of flour was not mentioned in that report, the announcement urged consumers to look for heat-treated flour and to cook food fully , as heat can kill the bacteria.

Salmonella can present as digestive issues, fever, and abdominal pain. If infection is suspected, it's best to seek medical attention and stop consuming the potential food culprit.