Pizza Hut Is Ringing In Its New Cheesesteak Offerings With A Fine-Dining Experience

What do you think of when someone says the words "Pizza Hut?" Do you think of pan pizzas and breadsticks? Do you think of the "Book It!" program when you were a kid, where you got a free personal pizza just for reading a book? Whatever it is you think of, you probably never thought of anything related to cheesesteaks in regards to Pizza Hut — at least, not until now.

While it's true Pizza Hut and cheesesteaks aren't something you'd normally associate in the same frame of mind, Pizza Hut — ever seeking to find more ways to "out-pizza" its competitors — wants to rectify that by introducing sirloin steaks to its menu lineup. According to a May 1 press release, Pizza Hut is debuting two new menu items: the Cheesesteak Pizza and the Cheesesteak Melt. The Pizza comes topped with the usual cheesesteak ingredients like sirloin steak strips, peppers, onions, and a creamy alfredo sauce, while the Melt is filled with the same ingredients but folded into a buttery crust and topped with parmesan oregano. Although Pizza Hut isn't bringing a traditional Philly cheesesteak to its menu, it hopes to capture those same flavors in its famous pan pizzas.

Alongside celebrating the oven-baked union between pizza and cheesesteaks, Pizza Hut is going so far as to offer an exclusive dining experience to a few thousand lucky customers. In an event that is known as the Pizza Haute Dinner Series, guests will find themselves enjoying a Pizza Hut pizza like never before.