Pizza Hut's New Reversible Hat Is A Wearable Nostalgia Trip

When you think of Pizza Hut, you're likely thinking more about breadsticks and pan pizzas than you are about fashion. But Pizza Hut isn't afraid to expand its brand to market towards a more fashion-conscious demographic with the debut of its "Hut Hat."

According to an April 5 press release, the "Hut Hat," designed in partnership with Los Angeles-based pop-up Chain, is a red bucket hat with white lettering spelling out the restaurant's name. The red-and-white coloring is meant to invoke the classic red-shingled roofs that adorn Pizza Huts across the country. But that's not all — by flipping the hat inside out, you can give it a checkerboard design meant to resemble the famous Tiffany-style lampshades that hang above each table in Pizza Hut restaurants.

How can you get your hands on these pieces of reimagined '90s fashion? Fans won't need to wait too long to order the Hut Hats.